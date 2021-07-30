Woman in Singapore charged with climbing up to another hotel room balcony while on stay-home notice

Jin Chensu is accused of leaving her Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa hotel room without a face mask on, climbing up to the balcony of another room and staying there for about five minutes. — Google Map screengrab

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 30 — A 39-year-old woman was charged in court on Friday (July 30) with breaching Covid-19 laws by twice leaving her Sentosa hotel room without a face mask when she was on stay-home notice.

Jin Chensu is accused of climbing up to the balcony of another room and staying there for about five minutes, before climbing down to the balcony of her room, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement.

The Singaporean now faces two charges each of exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection as well as failing to wear a mask in public.

Jin arrived in Singapore from Cambodia on Oct 4 last year and was served a stay-home notice till Oct 18.

An ICA officer told her that she had to spend it at a dedicated facility and was not allowed to leave her room at the Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa.

But two days later, she allegedly left her room without wearing a mask and climbed up to the balcony of another room at about 7pm. Court documents did not state why she did this.

She purportedly left her room again three days later, again without a mask on, then loitered along the common corridor.

The ICA said hotel staff discovered her about 25 minutes later and escorted her back to her room.

A bespectacled Jin appeared in court via a video-link on Friday.

When a police prosecutor applied for her to be remanded in the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation, she claimed to District Judge Lorraine Ho that she had been ready to accept a composition fine when she surrendered to the investigation officer “about 20 hours ago”.

She added that she was surprised the fine had allegedly been taken off the table, but that she did not get a reply from the investigation officer about this.

She then asked the prosecution to “reinstate the composition”.

Those who are offered composition fines will not be charged in court for the same offence.

However, the judge ordered for her to be remanded in IMH first.

Jin will return to court on Aug 13.

Those convicted of breaching Covid-19 rules can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Members of the public can report information about anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements to ICA at go.gov.sg/reportshnbreach or call 6812 5555. — TODAY