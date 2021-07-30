Covid-19:131 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 52 unlinked infections and 28 new ones in Jurong Fishery Port cluster

Another 28 cases were added to the cluster at Jurong Fishery Port, bringing the tally to 997. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 30 — Singapore today recorded 131 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 52 that were not linked to earlier detected infections.

Another 28 cases were added to the cluster at Jurong Fishery Port, bringing the tally to 997.

The cluster involving karaoke lounges and clubs now has 249 cases, with the addition of one new case.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that of the 131 cases, 64 were linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 15 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases is one senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

Besides the locally transmitted infections, there were eight imported ones, making a total of 139 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today.

The imported cases had been isolated on arrival in Singapore. Two were detected upon arrival and the remaining six developed the disease during stay-home notice or in isolation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 64,861. — TODAY