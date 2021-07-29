Covid-19: 129 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 50 unlinked ones and 30 others in Jurong Fishery Port cluster

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster now has 962 cases. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 29 — Singapore today recorded 129 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections, 30 of which were traced to the cluster at Jurong Fishery Port.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster now has 962 cases.

Another two cases were linked to the cluster involving karaoke television (KTV) lounges and clubs, bringing the total in the cluster to 249.

Of the 129 locally transmitted cases, 50 have not been linked to previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Sixty-eight are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 11 cases, also linked to previous patients, were detected through surveillance testing, MOH said.

Among the cases are four seniors aged above 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

The locally transmitted cases were among a total of 133 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining four were imported and had been isolated on arrival in Singapore. Three cases were detected upon arrival and one developed the disease during stay-home notice or in isolation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 64,722. — TODAY