83-year-old unvaccinated Singaporean dies of Covid-19 complications, bringing death toll to 37

SINGAPORE, July 25 — An 83-year-old Singaporean woman died yesterday from complications due to Covid-19, bringing Singapore’s coronavirus death toll to 37.

In a media statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the woman was a resident at Bukit Merah View and was linked to the cluster at Block 121 Bukit Merah View.

She had developed symptoms on June 16 but did not seek medical attention until she was taken to the National University Hospital two days later, said the ministry.

The woman — who had not been vaccinated — had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Hyperlipidaemia is a condition where a person has high levels of lipids such as cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood. It is one of the main risk factors for coronary heart disease and stroke.

Yesterday, Singapore recorded 130 new Covid-19 cases, of which 127 were transmitted locally.

The total number of Covid-19 cases here now stands at 64,054. — TODAY