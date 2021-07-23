Singapore reports 130 new Covid-19 cases, including 78 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster; six traced to KTV clubs

Singapore today recorded 130 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 78 of which have been traced to the growing cluster at the Jurong Fishery Port and another six to karaoke lounges and clubs. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 23 — Singapore today recorded 130 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 78 of which have been traced to the growing cluster at the Jurong Fishery Port and another six to karaoke lounges and clubs.

The total number of cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster is now 638 and the total from KTV lounges is 227.

Twenty-nine of the community cases have not been linked to any previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the 130 cases, 64 are linked to previous infections, and had already been placed on quarantine. Another 37 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance testing, MOH said.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness.

The 130 locally transmitted cases were among a total of 133 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Wednesday, MOH said.

The remaining three were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 63,924 cases. — TODAY