Singapore education minister to give statement on support for schools, students in need after River Valley High School murder

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing speaks to the media in the compound of River Valley High School in Singapore July 19, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 23 一 Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will be delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament next week to address the support given to schools and students in need, following the aftermath of the alleged murder of a 13-year-old student by a fellow student at River Valley High School.

Posting on his Facebook page on Friday (July 23), Chan said that “there are understandably concerns from parents and our community” on what is being done in these two areas.

On Monday, a 16-year-old Secondary 4 student from the school in Boon Lay was arrested for allegedly killing a Secondary 1 student.

He was charged with murder the next day and has been remanded for psychiatric assessment.

Although it has been a difficult week, Chan said the community has rallied together with many gestures of kindness and compassion.

For example, he said that members of the public left flowers and notes of condolences and encouragement at the school.

Counselling professionals have also stepped forward to offer their services.

He said the teachers and school staff at River Valley High School have been selfless.

They displayed courage and care by taking prompt and decisive action to protect their students during the incident.

“Even as their hearts ache, they mustered the strength to care for our students in the aftermath,” said Chan.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the affected families and the students and staff at River Valley High School.” — TODAY