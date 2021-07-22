Singapore auditor-general flags ‘possible irregularities’ in records of several ministries, statutory boards; police reports filed

The Auditor-General’s Office found ‘possible irregularities’ in the records of three government ministries and two statutory boards. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 22 — A yearly audit of the public sector by the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) has not only turned up lapses in areas such as procurement and weaknesses in information technology controls. It also found “possible irregularities” in the records of three government ministries and two statutory boards.

Police reports were filed after these potential irregularities surfaced.

AGO’s report for the 2020 to 2021 financial year, made public today (July 22) and tabled in Parliament the day before, listed the agencies where the possible irregularities were found as the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and People’s Association (PA).

AGO said that its audit of MCCY found that supporting documents for claims contained signs that they could have been photocopies of one another, with changes made to the dates and duration of services rendered.

Separately, there were “a few instances” indicating that MOE and MHA had created supporting documents or backdated other documents to satisfy AGO’s queries.

As for HDB, AGO said it found indications that some quotations could have been created or altered to give the impression that they were obtained from other suppliers.

PA’s possible irregularities included signs of falsification of quotations, alteration of hardcopy payment supporting documents, and the creation and backdating of documents.

These agencies, said AGO, have since carried out investigations and lodged police reports where appropriate.

Responding to AGO’s report, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that it was disappointed with instances of public officers fabricating or altering documents for audit because such actions “weaken the system of public accountability”.

The ministry said that the Government took a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption, and stressed that every case would be thoroughly investigated.

“We will throw the book at officers involved in suspected fraud and corruption, including lodging police reports for criminal investigations to be conducted,” MOF said.

Among the series of lapses found by AGO is one involving wastage on the part of the Health Promotion Board (HPB) from excess fitness trackers that were not put to use.

After AGO’s test checks, HPB carried out a full stock count and found 341,000 excess trackers with a value totalling S$5.39 million.

AGO described this as a “significant sum of public funds wasted over the last five years”.

A separate audit of medical and dental claims in the civil service, administered by the Public Service Division, found around 9,500 possibly erroneous claims paid to ineligible officers and pensioners between January 1, 2018 and March 31 last year.

These were equivalent to 0.3 per cent of the three million claims processed over that period, but the estimated possible overpayment was “not small”, at about S$500,000, AGO said.

Other lapses included those at the Accountant-General’s Department and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. These involved the management of “most privileged operating system user accounts”.

AGO said that such accounts give users full access privileges to the operating system, including the ability to make changes to audit logs on the operating system as well as user access and security settings.

“Unauthorised activities could compromise the respective servers, and affect the processing and recording of financial transactions in the servers,” it said.

Remedial steps

MoF said that the audit raised three areas to which public agencies should pay greater attention. They are the outsourcing of services, straight-through processing — processing financial transactions without manual intervention — and records management.

Acknowledging the need for improvements in these areas, the ministry said that the heads of the agencies concerned have reviewed each case carefully and were taking steps to deal with the lapses identified.

“Where there are lapses, we undertake corrective actions and learn from them,” said MoF.

“Where AGO has affirmed good practices, we share these positive practices, so that all public agencies can raise their standards of performance.” ― TODAY