179 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore, including 130 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster; eight traced to KTV clubs

The Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 cluster is Singapore's largest active cluster. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 21 — Singapore today recorded 179 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 130 of which have been traced to the growing cluster at the Jurong Fishery Port and another eight to karaoke lounges and clubs.

The total number of cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster is now 451 and the total from KTV lounges is 215.

Thirty of the community cases have not been linked to any previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the 179 cases, 80 are linked to previous infections and had already been placed on quarantine. Sixty-nine are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance testing.

The 179 locally transmitted cases were among a total of 181 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining two were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Singapore’s total cases of coronavirus infections is now 63,621. — TODAY