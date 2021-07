Singapore and Hong Kong have postponed the travel bubble previously due to spikes in cases — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 20 — Singapore and Hong Kong have jointly agreed to resume discussions on their air travel bubble only when the Covid-19 situation allows, Singapore’s transport ministry said, following a rise in local cases in the city-state and tightened measures.

“Both parties will remain in close contact and monitor the public health situation in both places before taking stock in late August,” the ministry said in a statement today. — Reuters