Deported from Malaysia, Singaporean man now charged with providing about S$1,000 to Isis militant to facilitate terrorist acts in Syria

Mohamed Kazali Salleh (centre), a Singaporean, was arrested by Malaysian Special Branch officers in December 2018. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia’s Special Branch’s Counter Terrorism Division

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 19 — A 50-year-old man was today charged with providing about

S$1,000 to a militant of terrorist group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (Isis) for the purpose of facilitating terrorist acts in Syria.

Mohamed Kazali Salleh, a Singaporean, was arrested by Malaysian Special Branch officers in December 2018, the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today.

A businessman based in Malaysia, Kazali was deported to Singapore and handed over to the Internal Security Department in January 2019 for investigations into his terrorism-related activities.

That same month, Kazali was given a detention order under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for his support of Isis.

He was a close associate of Syria-based Isis militant Wan Mohd Aquil Wan Zainal Abidin, known as Akel.

Akel, a Malaysian, was believed to be the most senior Isis fighter in Syria before he reportedly died in March 2019.

An investigation by the Singapore Police Force found that Kazali allegedly provided RM1,500 (S$576) and US$351.75 (S$450) to Akel over three occasions in 2013 and 2014.

Based on charge sheets, Kazali allegedly handed over the cash at a bus terminal in Johor Baru, Malaysia, and transferred the sums via financial services firm Western Union’s branches in Singapore and Malaysia.

Kazali purportedly intended for these funds to be used to facilitate terrorist acts in Syria.

Providing money in support of terrorist purposes is a serious offence under Singapore’s Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act.

If convicted, the detention order against Kazali will be cancelled and he will serve the sentence imposed by the court.

And to prevent him from spreading his radical ideas to other inmates, he would be held separately and continue being rehabilitated while serving his sentence, MHA said.

“An assessment will be made at the end of his sentence whether he has been successfully rehabilitated or remains a threat to society. If he remains a threat, he may be detained further under the ISA.”

MHA described terrorism and terrorism financing as grave threats to domestic and international security, adding that global action was needed to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials.

“Singapore is part of this global effort and is strongly committed to combating terrorism financing, regardless of whether the monies are used to facilitate terrorist acts locally or abroad,” it said.

The ministry reminded the public not to remit money or support any terrorist organisation, or facilitate or carry out any terrorist act.

Those convicted of providing property and services for terrorist purposes may face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both. — TODAY