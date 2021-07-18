Covid-19: 88 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 37 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster

37 new cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. — Google Maps screenshot via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 18 — Singapore today recorded 88 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 37 of which are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, while 23 have been traced to the growing cluster at karaoke lounges and clubs.

Of the 88 cases, 30 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Another 41 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

Seventeen cases are currently unlinked.

Among the cases are four seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, MOH said.

The 88 locally transmitted cases were among a total of 92 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Sunday, MOH said. It was the highest daily total since Aug 28 last year, when 94 fresh infections were recorded.

The remaining four were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, one was detected on arrival and the rest developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 63,073 cases. — TODAY