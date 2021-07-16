Covid-19: 53 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore, including 32 linked to cluster at KTV lounges; eight other imported cases

Las Vegas KTV at Parklane shopping mall, one of two karaoke lounges that were ordered to close for two weeks from July 16, 2021 due to a likely ongoing Covid-19 spread. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 16 — Singapore today recorded 53 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 32 of which have been traced to the growing cluster at karaoke lounges and clubs.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 120.

Nine of today’s locally transmitted cases have not been linked to any previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the 44 linked cases, 24 were detected while in quarantine and 20 through surveillance testing, MOH said.

The 53 locally transmitted cases were among a total of 61 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining eight were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, two were detected on arrival and six developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 62,913 cases. — TODAY