Covid-19: 60 confirmed cases, three new clusters among 25 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 15 — Singapore yesterday (July 14) recorded 56 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, five of which have no links to past infections. Four imported cases rounded up the daily count to 60 new infections.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) identified the formation of three more Covid-19 clusters in the community, bringing the number of active clusters here to 25.

The number of cases in each cluster ranges from three to 94. The Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre is the largest with 94 cases, followed by the recent KTV clubs cluster with 54.

The three new clusters were linked to Cases 64642, 64735 and 64752, though no other details on the individuals were available.

The first cluster has three cases, the second has four and the third has five.

The 60 new cases for the day was the highest daily tally since Sept 11 last year when 86 cases were recorded. Back then, the infected persons were 73 residents of migrant worker dormitories and 13 who were inbound travellers.

Of the four inbound travellers reported yesterday, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore and one fell ill during isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

Forty-two of the 56 community cases have been linked to the fast-growing cluster involving KTV or karaoke lounges after one more was added in the latest update.

Singapore’s total number of coronavirus infections is now 62,804.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has shot up from 24 in the week before to 88 in the past week.

The number of cases with no links in the community has also risen from seven in the week before to 15 in the past week.

“The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 10.4 and 2.1 respectively,” MoH said.

Data from the ministry showed that the seven-day moving average number of community linked cases has jumped from 3.6 on Tuesday to 10.4 yesterday.

Hospitalised patients

There are 125 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised.

Of these, eight require supplemental oxygen and another one is in critical condition under intensive care.

The patient under intensive care is aged above 60 and has not been vaccinated.

Seven of the eight patients who need oxygen aid are not vaccinated while the last was partially vaccinated. Six are aged over 60 and the other two are between the ages of 40 and 60.

“There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected,” MoH said.

“Over the last 28 days, 18 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to intensive care units or died. Fourteen are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and none are fully vaccinated.”

Vaccinations

More than 6.44 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been given to about 4.05 million people as of Tuesday, MoH said.

Some 2.42 million people have completed the full vaccination regimen, consisting of 32,523 recovered persons who received at least one dose and close to 2.39 million who received their second dose. ― TODAY