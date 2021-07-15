Singapore: 42 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 33 linked to KTV cluster

There are 87 cases in the Covid-19 cluster linked to karaoke lounges and nightclubs as of July 15, 2021.

SINGAPORE, July 15 — There were 42 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 recorded today, 33 of which have been traced to a growing cluster involving karaoke lounges.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 87.

Five of the locally transmitted cases have not been linked to any previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the 37 linked cases, 17 were detected while in quarantine and 20 through surveillance testing.

The 42 locally transmitted cases were among a total of 48 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining six were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, four were detected on arrival and two developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

The total number of coronavirus infections here is now 62,852. — TODAY