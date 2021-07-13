Covid-19: 19 locally transmitted infections, including eight linked to cluster at KTV lounges, among 26 new cases in Singapore

Four of the locally transmitted cases have not been linked to any previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 13 — Singapore today recorded 19 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, eight of which have been traced to an emerging cluster at karaoke lounges and clubs that are now operating as food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets.

Four of the locally transmitted cases have not been linked to any previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the 15 linked cases, five had already been placed in quarantine and 10 were detected through surveillance testing, MOH said.

Today’s case count bucks a 15-day trend of locally transmitted cases staying in single digits.

Yesterday, the ministry said it was investigating cases of coronavirus infection among Vietnamese social hostesses who had frequented the lounges and clubs, as well as their social contacts.

It added then that it will conduct special testing operations for workers at three entertainment outlets in Singapore to quickly “uncover any community infection cases”.

The three entertainment venues are:

· Supreme KTV at Far East Shopping Centre

· Empress KTV at Tanglin Shopping Centre

· Club Dolce at the commercial centre of Balestier Point, which is next to a condominium

Free Covid-19 tests will also be given to members of the public who visited these outlets between June 29 and July 12.

MOH said today it would provide more details about the other linked cases in its nightly update.

The 19 locally transmitted cases were among a total of 26 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, five were detected on arrival and two developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 62,744 cases. — TODAY