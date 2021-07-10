Singapore records 6 imported Covid-19 infections; no new community cases for first time since April 25

Singapore records 6 imported Covid-19 infections on July 10, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 10 — Singapore today recorded six new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported.

There was no locally transmitted infection for the first time since April 25.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that three of the imported cases were detected on arrival in Singapore. The other three developed the disease while in isolation.

All six imported cases had been isolated on arrival.

Singapore’s coronavirus case count stands at 62,684.

MOH will provide an update tonight. — TODAY