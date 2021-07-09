Covid-19: One unlinked locally transmitted infection among 10 new cases in Singapore

Another nine cases were imported, making a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 9 — Singapore today recorded one new locally transmitted case of Covid-19 that has no links to past infections.

Another nine cases were imported, making a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The nine imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Six of them were detected on arrival and three developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

More details will be shared in an update tonight, MOH said.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 62,678 cases. — TODAY