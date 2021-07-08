Three locally transmitted infections, including two unlinked, among 16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

July 8 — Singapore recorded three new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, two of which have no links to past infections. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, July 8 — Singapore today recorded three new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, two of which have no links to past infections.

The remaining case was linked to an earlier infection and was detected through surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

MOH did not state which case the infection was linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The three locally transmitted cases were among a total of 16 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining 13 were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, 12 were detected on arrival and one developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

The total number of coronavirus infections here is now 62,668. — TODAY