Covid-19: Five locally transmitted infections, including two unlinked, among 12 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 7 — Singapore today recorded five new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, two of which have no links to past infections.

The other three were linked to earlier cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement. All three were detected while in quarantine.

MOH did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The five locally transmitted cases were among a total of 12 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, five were detected on arrival in Singapore and two developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice. — TODAY