Covid-19: 10 community cases, including two unlinked, among 13 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

In a press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the remaining eight community infections were linked to previous cases. . — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 13 — Singapore reported 10 new Covid-19 infections in the community today, two of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the remaining eight community infections were linked to previous cases. Five of them had already been placed in quarantine, while three were detected through surveillance testing.

The ministry did not state which cases the eight were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community cases were among a total of 13 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, MOH said.

The remaining three were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Two of them were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There were no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,279.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said.

This report will be updated. — TODAY