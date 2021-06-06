Covid-19: Six community infections, including one unlinked, among 20 new cases in Singapore

The community cases were among a total of 20 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 6 — Singapore reported six new Covid-19 community infections today, all but one of which have been traced to previously reported infections and had already been placed in quarantine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community cases were among a total of 20 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining 14 were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. Twelve of them were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,196. — TODAY