Covid-19: Singapore to impose stricter border controls for travellers from Victoria state in Australia

Singapore will tighten its border controls for travellers from Australia starting from 11.59pm on Saturday. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 28 — With the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria, the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (May 27) said that Singapore will tighten its border controls for travellers from there.

The stricter limits will take effect from 11.59pm on Saturday.

Travellers from Australia were previously allowed to undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival here.

If the PCR test result is negative, they will then be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without a need to serve a stay-home notice.

Now, with the increased number of cases in Victoria, short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass who have been there within the last 21 days before their departure will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

As for Singaporeans, permanent residents as well as long-term pass holders with travel history to Victoria within the last 21 days before their departure, they will have to take an on-arrival PCR test here.

They will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence and take a PCR test before the end of their quarantine period.

All other travellers departing from Australia who have been in the country — excluding those who have been to Victoria — in the last 21 days before travel will continue to need a PCR test upon their arrival here instead of serving a stay-home notice.

As the global situation evolves, the Government will continue to adjust border measures here to manage the risk of importation and transmission of Covid-19 to the community.

Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website.

“Travellers are advised to visit the website to check for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore and be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry,” MOH said. — TODAY