Covid-19: 16 new infections in Singapore, including one community case

SINGAPORE, May 5 — Singapore reported 16 new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community.

The sole community case is not linked to the cluster of 40 people at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital where a nurse working at Ward 9D was first found to be infected on April 27, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The other 15 cases were imported and had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY