Two former Singapore National Parks directors charged with taking bribes in form of hotel stay, transport services

Teva Raj Palaniasamy (left) and Johnny Go Kau Chai allegedly accepted bribes in the form of a hotel stay in Macau. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, April 6 — Two former directors from the National Parks Board (NParks) were hauled to court today and charged with accepting bribes in the form of hotel stays and transport services.

Teva Raj Palaniasamy, 69, was a senior director of the statutory board’s municipal landscapes division when he allegedly committed the crimes between 2018 and last year. He faces two charges of accepting or obtaining gratification under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The other man is Johnny Go Kau Chai, 51, who was then a director at the same NParks division. He faces one corruption charge.

Both Singaporeans are accused of accepting bribes by way of a hotel stay worth about S$258 (RM796) each, to advance landscaping company Ho Eng Huat Construction’s business interests with NParks.

This happened while they were in Macau in 2018. It is not known why the pair were in Macau.

Based on court documents, Ho Eng Huat Construction’s general manager, identified as Zulfiqar Abdullah, allegedly bribed them in relation to contracts or future proposals for contracts.

On six occasions between 2018 and last year, Teva also purportedly obtained bribes in the form of transport services from Ong Eng Soon, director of landscaping firm Soon Sin Contracts.

This was also in relation to contracts or future proposals for contracts with NParks.

It is unclear if Ong or Zulfiqar has been charged.

Teva, who said he intended to plead guilty, will return to court on May 21. He remains out on S$5,000 bail.

Go will be back in court on May 4 and is also out on S$5,000 bail.

Those convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years or fined up to S$100,000, or penalised with both.

As Teva and Go’s charges relate to matters or contracts with the Government or a public body, they could be jailed for up to seven years or fined up to S$100,000, or punished with both, for each charge. — TODAY