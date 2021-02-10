Covid-19: Singapore imposes stiffer border measures for travellers from Vietnam; more tests under Business Travel Pass scheme

Short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to Vietnam in the last 14 days before their departure to Singapore will not be able to enter the country. —AFP file pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — With the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, Singapore will be tightening its border control measures for travellers arriving from there from Friday (Feb 12) onwards.

On the other hand, it is relaxing its rules for those coming from New South Wales, Australia.

At the same time, the Business Travel Pass scheme will be made stricter. The scheme, which was introduced in June last year, will be tightened as an added precautionary measure to minimise the risk of potential incubating cases leaking into the community from travellers.

Travellers from Vietnam

In a press statement yesterday, MOH said that short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to Vietnam in the last 14 days before their departure to Singapore will not be able to enter the country.

As for Singaporeans, permanent residents as well as long-term pass holders with travel history to Vietnam within the last 14 days before their departure to Singapore, they will have to take an on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test here.

They will also have to take a PCR test while serving a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities — even though they may still opt out of staying at the facilities if they qualify to do so.

All other travellers who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents will need to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours before their departure for Singapore.

“These travellers will still be required to undergo an on-arrival test and serve their stay-home notice upon arrival and be tested at the end of the notice,” MOH said.

Travellers arriving from Vietnam have so far been allowed to go about their activities here without a need to be isolated if their on-arrival Covid-19 PCR test results are negative.

MOH said that the new measures will take effect from Friday at 11.59pm.

However, permitted travellers coming in from Vietnam are still allowed to opt out of staying at dedicated facilities and serve their notices at their places of residence only if they fulfil the two criteria below:

● They have travelled to no other country or region than the above-mentioned country or region — as well as Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand — in the last consecutive 14 days before entry

● They are living alone or with household members who are serving their notices with the same travel history and duration

● MOH said that the Covid-19 tests will then be carried out before the end of the stay-home notices.

Travellers from New South Wales

As the Covid-19 situation in the Australian state of New South Wales has improved with no local community cases recorded in the last 21 days, MOH said that it has adjusted Singapore’s border control measures for those with travel history from there.

From 11.59pm today, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from New South Wales will undergo the PCR test upon their arrival at Changi Airport in lieu of the seven-day stay-home notice.

“If the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore,” MOH said.

Short-term visitors from there can also apply for the Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Feb 16.

They may apply for the pass at no charge between seven and 30 calendar days before the intended entry into Singapore.

These travellers will then undergo a PCR test upon arrival at the airport in lieu of a seven-day stay-home notice and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, MOH said.

Stricter Business Travel Pass scheme

The Business Travel Pass scheme facilitates essential business travel for senior executives based in Singapore who have regional or international responsibilities and who need to travel regularly for work.

Travellers on this pass — which is not country-specific — must abide by a strict controlled itinerary when they travel overseas for work.

When they return, they will be given the option of doing a swab test instead of serving a stay-home notice, but will have to self-isolate until their test results are out.

Now, travellers on this scheme must take the PCR tests on the third, seventh and 14th day of their return to Singapore.

They must also take an extra serology test to check for past infections on the third day.

“These enhanced testing requirements serve to minimise the risk of potential incubating cases leaking into the community,” MOH said.

“Travellers are also to avoid events with more than eight attendees within 14 days of returning to Singapore.”

The ministry stressed that compliance to the border measures in this scheme is “crucial to safeguarding public health and helping to curb potential transmission of Covid-19 to the community”.

“Business Travel Pass holders must comply with the border measures in this scheme or risk having their passes revoked,” it added.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the global situation and the public health outcomes from this scheme in order to strike a calibrated balance between the safety of the local community and resuming business travel in support of our overall economic recovery.”

As the global situation evolves, the Government will continue to adjust border measures here to manage the risk of importation and transmission of Covid-19 to the community.

Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website. This is where travellers should check on the most updated border measures before entering Singapore.

They should also “be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated stay-home notice facilities, tests and treatment”.

“All travellers are reminded to accurately declare their travel history,” MOH added.

“Strict enforcement actions will be taken against false declarations.” — TODAY