Travellers with travel history to South Africa to be barred from entering Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 — Singapore announced yesterday that it will tighten travel restrictions against travellers with recent travel history to South Africa, following reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus circulating there.

From 11.59pm on Sunday, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to South Africa within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore or transit through here.

This restriction will apply to those who have obtained prior approval or entry into Singapore, the Ministry of Health said in a press statement.

“To reduce the risk of spread to Singapore, we are putting in place new border restrictions for travellers from South Africa for further precaution,” it said.

Returning Singapore citizens and permanent residents will be required to undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore, at the start of their 14-day stay-home notice.

These test requirements do not apply to those who are only transiting through Singapore.

Currently, travellers with recent travel history to South Africa within 14 days prior to departure to Singapore are required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

Travellers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents are also required to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure and present a valid negative Covid-19 test result as a condition of approval to enter Singapore.

MOH said that while the strain detected in South Africa has been suggested to be more transmissible, there is insufficient evidence right now to determine if the strain is associated with any change in disease severity, antibody response or vaccine efficacy.”

These aspects are being investigated. MOH will evaluate the data as it emerges and review our border measures accordingly,” it said.

“As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.”

Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website and travellers are advised to visit the website to check for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore.

They should also be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment to serve their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, tests and treatment, MOH said.”

All travellers are reminded to accurately declare their travel history. Strict enforcement actions will be taken against false declarations.”

Singapore reported 30 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including three in the community. — TODAY