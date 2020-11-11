Singapore records 18 imported Covid-19 infections, including 10 foreign domestic workers

People cross a street during morning peak hour commute amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore June 3, 2020. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, Nov 11 — Singapore reported 18 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

All 18 had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Of the cases, two are permanent residents. Fourteen are work pass holders employed in Singapore, including 10 foreign domestic workers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases here now stands at 58,091.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY