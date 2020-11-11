Man arrested for assaulting 2 Singapore Certis officers in Sembawang, allegedly slashing 1 with sickle

The police found a bloodstained sickle near the scene, believed to be the weapon used by the man. — Singapore Police pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 — A 30-year-old man was arrested for assaulting two Certis officers while they were carrying out enforcement duties on Monday, allegedly slashing one of them with a sickle.

In a statement, the police said that they were alerted to the case that happened near Canberra Link in Sembawang at around 7.30pm on Monday.

The two officers were attached to the National Environment Agency (NEA). “One officer was allegedly punched in the face and the other officer was allegedly slashed on his hand and legs by the man with a sickle,” the police said.

Both officers were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. One of them received outpatient treatment, while the other was warded and in a stable condition, Certis and NEA said in a joint statement.

The two agencies added that the attack took place shortly after the officers had carried out a smoking enforcement action. “The attacker was a third party who was present, but not implicated in the smoking enforcement action that had taken place earlier,” they said.

The man fled the scene before the police arrived, but was identified with police cameras and the Certis officers’ body-worn cameras.He was arrested by officers from Woodlands Police Division within seven hours.

The police also found a bloodstained sickle near the scene, believed to be the weapon used by the man.In a Facebook post, Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said that she was upset to learn of the incident.

The two officers had been attacked after issuing a fine for a smoking offence, she added.“Our officers work hard to safeguard the well-being of Singaporeans. They deserve our respect, and the right to safety in discharging their duties,” she wrote.

Certis and NEA also condemned the act of violence, calling it “unprovoked” and “unacceptable.”

They said: “(We) have zero tolerance for any act of violence against our officers who work tirelessly to keep our environment clean and safe for the community. We will stand by our officers and render our full assistance to the Police in their investigation.”

The suspect will be charged today with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could be fined, jailed up to seven years, be caned, or any combination of the three.

The police reminded the public that there will be “zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence" that threaten the safety of public servants who are carrying out their duties. — TODAY