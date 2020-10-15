Several Singapore travel agencies prepare for trips to Hong Kong following air travel bubble agreement

A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during sunset, as a meeting on national security legislation takes place in Hong Kong, China June 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE Oct 15 — Several travel agencies in Singapore have started preparing for trips to Hong Kong, following the announcement today of an air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong.

At least one agency, Dynasty Travel, is aiming to roll out its packages by the year-end holidays. The firm has started putting together Hong Kong-bound trips by collaborating with airlines, destination tourism boards, and local operators.

The starting date for the air bubble has not been announced yet.

Alicia Seah, Dynasty Travel director of public relations and communications, said: “We will be working closely with tourism associations to produce webinars with reopening advice for local attractions.”

Seah emphasised that safety remains the company’s top concern. Its webinars will cover topics such as hygiene practices and touchless options, such as pre-booking tickets.

Some agencies are waiting for more details before making specific plans.

Mandy Ooi, marketing manager at Nam Ho Travel, told TODAY: “At the moment we are working on our package, but nothing is confirmed.”

She noted that the company requires information such as how many Covid-19 tests passengers must take.

Kliff Ang, director of Asia Travel Group, also expressed concern about the details of the travel bubble. “For us, we would rather take some official statement before we start,” he said.

“We are preparing, but before we come up with any programmes, we have to make sure we are clear with the requirements,” Ang added.

He noted that the government-run SafeTravel portal, which contains information on travel arrangements between Singapore and other countries, does not yet have any details on the travel bubble.

“Ultimately, if [the travellers] encounter any situation, we have to make sure our counterparts in Hong Kong are able to assist,” he said.

The travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong was announced in a press release by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) earlier today.

As part of an in-principle agreement between the two cities, there will be no restrictions on the purpose of travel and travellers do not need a specific itinerary. Additionally, they do not need to complete a quarantine or stay-home notice.

However, travellers from both sides must produce negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results.

The two governments are still finalising details, such as the start date, which will be released in the weeks to come.

Airlines which currently operate flights between Singapore and Hong Kong have also welcomed the arrangement.

“This is a milestone development for Hong Kong,” said Ronald Lam, Cathay Pacific’s chief customer and commercial officer. “We look forward to receiving further information regarding the details of its implementation.”

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) spokesperson said: “Singapore Airlines will continue to be nimble and flexible in adding capacity to meet the growing demand for air travel.”

TODAY has sought comment from SIA and Cathay Pacific regarding their plans following the travel bubble announcement, such as whether they intend to increase the frequency of flights between Singapore and Hong Kong. — TODAY