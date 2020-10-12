Singapore, Indonesia agree to resume business and official travel

Those who meet the requirements for the travel arrangement will be subject to pre- and post-travel swab tests, the foreign ministries of Singapore and Indonesia said. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to reopen borders between the two countries for essential business and official travel after they were shut to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Indonesia has recorded over 333,000 cases, the second highest rate in South-east Asia behind the Philippines, and its capital Jakarta has been subject to strict social curbs. Singapore, meanwhile, is seeing just a handful of cases daily.

Those who meet the requirements for the arrangement will be subject to pre- and post-travel swab tests, the foreign ministries of the neighbouring countries said in a joint statement on Monday. — Reuters