Singapore, Japan to launch reciprocal green lane for essential travel from Sept 18

For people who have to travel between Singapore and Japan on essential business trips, they will have to have pre-departure and post-arrival testing for Covid-19 among other public health safeguards. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 — Singapore and Japan have agreed to establish a reciprocal green, or fast, lane from next Friday (September 18), paving the way for essential business and official travel for residents of both countries.

This is the first such travel arrangement that Japan will roll out with another country, the foreign ministries of the two countries said in a statement yesterday.

The new travel arrangement, also known as a “business track”, aims to restore connectivity and support the recovery of Japan and Singapore’s coronavirus-battered economies.

Singapore previously established similar travel arrangements with countries such as Brunei, China, Malaysia and South Korea.

As part of the arrangement with China, for instance, business and official travel is allowed between Singapore and six Chinese provinces and municipalities.

In their statement, the Singapore and Japanese foreign ministries said that the new business track would allow the safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges with the necessary public health safeguards.

“These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing for Covid-19 as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country,” they said.

Further details — including the requirements for travellers, health protocols and application process — will be published by Sept 18 on the website of the Japanese foreign affairs ministry as well as Singapore’s SafeTravel website. — TODAY