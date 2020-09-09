Temasek executive: CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong has contributed to Singapore, public should hear his side of the story

Liew Mun Leong, a senior international adviser at Temasek, was CEO of CapitaLand before becoming chairman of Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong. — Surbana Jurong pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong has contributed to Singapore and its people, and the public should hear his side of the story regarding the case involving his former domestic worker and not be too quick to judge, a top executive of state investment firm Temasek Holdings said yesterday.

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, chief executive officer of Temasek International, said during the firm’s year-in-review briefing: “There are many individuals who have contributed to both public service and for the private sector in Singapore for the benefit of Singapore and our population. Liew Mun Leong is one of those persons and his track record at CapitaLand, CAG and Surbana Jurong will attest to that.”

Pillay was asked about a recent high-profile case involving Liew’s family and their former domestic worker, Parti Liyani.

Liew, a senior international adviser at Temasek, was CEO of real estate developer CapitaLand before becoming chairman of CAG and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong. All three are Temasek portfolio companies.

Liew and his family have come under the spotlight after Parti, 46, was acquitted of stealing from them. The case against the Indonesian concluded at the State Courts yesterday, as she was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal on her last outstanding charge.

Parti was acquitted last week of her other charges, after the High Court overturned an earlier conviction that saw her being sentenced to two years and two months’ jail.

Yesterday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said separately on the sidelines of a community event that government agencies are looking into what “went wrong” in the chain of events that led to Parti being found guilty of stealing.

Speaking at the Temasek briefing before Parti was cleared of her last outstanding charge, Pillay referred to the court proceedings and said that he did not think it was appropriate for him to comment on the case.

“What I can say is that I think we should hear from Mr Liew on his side of the issue, and not come quick to judgement, until we've heard all sides of things,” he added. — TODAY