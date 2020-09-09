Singapore AGC: AG not involved in prosecution, review of case of CAG chairman’s former maid

The Attorney-General's Chambers said Lucien Wong had recused himself from the ongoing review of the case as early as Saturday ‘for personal reasons’. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — The public prosecution of the former maid of Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong was “routinely handled” and did not involve the Attorney-General nor the Deputy Attorneys-General, the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) said today.

The AGC said this in a statement in response to media queries on whether Attorney-General Lucien Wong was involved in the case, which has garnered significant attention.

It added that Wong had recused himself from the ongoing review of the case as early as Saturday “for personal reasons”, after the High Court judgement was released on Friday.

Liew’s maid, 46-year-old Indonesian Parti Liyani, was acquitted last week of four charges of stealing about S$34,000 (RM103,450) worth of items from Liew and his family. She was also cleared of a final outstanding charge yesterday.

In a media statement last Sunday (September 6), the AGC said it was studying the High Court judgement on Parti’s successful appeal to assess what further action, if any, ought to be taken in this case.

Wong was on the board of directors of CapitaLand while Liew was its president and chief executive officer.

The AGC said: “Neither AG Lucien Wong nor the Deputy Attorneys-General were involved in any prosecutorial decisions regarding the charges brought in PP v Parti Liyani. This case was among those routinely handled by AGC which did not require the involvement of the AG or the DAGs.”

Wong had stepped down from CapitaLand’s board in January 2006, the AGC noted, adding: “AG Lucien Wong and Mr Liew did not have a personal relationship, and this continues today.” — TODAY