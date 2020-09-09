Foreign travellers who have been to India recently must undergo Covid-19 test before entering Singapore from Sept 17

Travellers planning to enter Singapore should be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — Travellers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents (PRs) and who have been to India within the last 14 days prior to entry to Singapore will be required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before departing India.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement today that this requirement will take effect for those arriving in Singapore from midnight on Sept 17, and will apply on top of the existing requirements of a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities and a negative Covid-19 test before the end of their SHN.

Travellers will need to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result as a condition of approval to enter Singapore.

MOH said this move has been taken to reduce the importation of cases from India.

“We have been closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in India. There have been reports of a resurgence of infections in India. Singapore has also observed a significant number of imported cases with recent travel history to India,” MOH said.

“As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and any onward transmission to the community.”

Travellers planning to enter Singapore should be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities and tests, where applicable, the ministry added. — TODAY