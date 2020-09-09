75 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 14 imported cases and one in the community

60 new cases today were from people residing in dormitories. — Picture by Singapore Ministry of Manpower via Reuters

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — Singapore has confirmed 75 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one new community case, a work pass holder, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there are 14 imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining 60 cases are residing in dormitories.

Of these, 31 are from Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, the vast majority of whom had been placed on quarantine earlier and were tested during quarantine to determine their status. The remaining cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as MOH’s bi-weekly rostered routine testing.

“This allows us to pick up cases in the dormitory early, including asymptomatic ones, so that we are able to ring-fence them quickly to prevent further transmission,” the ministry said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,166.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY