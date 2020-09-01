Singapore, Brunei agree on ‘reciprocal green lane’ for essential travel, applications begin today

Singapore and Brunei Darussalam have agreed to establish a 'reciprocal green lane,' starting September 2020, to facilitate essential business and official travel for residents from both countries. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 — Singapore and Brunei Darussalam have agreed to establish a “reciprocal green lane,” starting this month, to facilitate essential business and official travel for residents from both countries.

In a joint statement today, the Foreign Affairs ministries of the two countries said that both sides have agreed to allow cross-border travel to safely resume for a limited number of people.

The necessary safeguards will be put in place to ensure that public health concerns of both Singapore and Brunei are addressed, the ministries added.

The move comes after Education Minister Lawrence Wong and the multi-ministry task force handling Singapore’s response to Covid-19 announced last month that Singapore’s borders will be partially eased from Sept 1 to allow people to travel to and from New Zealand and Brunei for general purposes.

Wong, who co-chairs the task force, said that with the updated travel advisory, Singaporeans will be allowed to travel to Brunei and New Zealand for leisure, but this would depend on the border measures imposed by the two countries.

However, New Zealand said it will not change its advisory to residents to not travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, though it is aware of Singapore’s unilateral travel arrangement.

New Zealand’s borders also remain closed to all but citizens and residents.

Requirements for travellers

All residents of Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, regardless of nationality, who need to make essential business and official trips between the two countries, may apply to travel from September 1.

They must have remained in either Singapore or Brunei for at least 14 days before departure.

They must also take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test — the main test used to detect the coronavirus in Singapore — at least once 72 hours before departure and obtain a negative test result from the relevant authorities in each country.

Failure to do so could result in travellers being refused entry into the respective countries.

Travellers must bear the cost of their respective pre-departure Covid-19 tests, the ministries added.

For applicants travelling from Brunei to Singapore, the receiving enterprise or government agency in Singapore has to apply for a SafeTravel Pass on behalf of the traveller to enter Singapore.

An approval letter will be issued once the application is approved.

Following this, the receiving enterprise or government agency has to log into the SafeTravel Pass portal within 72 hours of the traveller’s scheduled departure to submit his or her negative Covid-19 test result and controlled itinerary in Singapore.

For Singapore residents who wish to travel to Brunei, the receiving enterprise or government agency in Brunei will have to file an application for an Entry Travel Pass on behalf of the traveller.

The receiving party in Brunei will also be required to submit the traveller’s controlled itinerary in the country. An approval letter will be issued when the application is approved.

Upon arrival in Singapore or Brunei, travellers will undergo a second Covid-19 PCR test. They will have to remain in isolation in their accommodation until they receive their test results.

If they test positive for the coronavirus, they will receive medical treatment in the country they are in and will have to bear the cost of the treatment.

The ministries reminded travellers to abide by the Covid-19 regulations of the receiving country, and adhere to their controlled itineraries for the duration, or the first 14 days, of their visit, whichever is shorter.

More details on the application process and requirements of the reciprocal green lane arrangement can be found on the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority's website.