Covid-19: Travellers to Singapore from South Korea must serve stay-home notices at dedicated facilities from Aug 29

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 — Stricter border measures will be implemented for travellers entering Singapore from South Korea due to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

From 12am on Aug 29, travellers with recent travel history, including transit, to South Korea within the last 14 days, will be required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities instead of their own place of residence, the ministry said in a press release.

They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 test before the end of their stay-home notice, in line with the present requirements.

Singapore’s multi-ministry task force has been “closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation” in South Korea, after the authorities there warned of a possible nationwide outbreak due to reported clusters from gatherings at places of worship, MOH said.

These clusters have spread to workplaces and stricter safe distancing measures have been imposed across South Korea, it added.

MOH will continue to adjust Singapore’s border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission of the virus to the community as the global pandemic situation evolves.

Travellers planning to enter Singapore “must be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated stay-home notice facilities and tests, where applicable, it said.

“We will continue to review the situation and adjust our border measures accordingly.” — TODAY