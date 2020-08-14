Japan, Singapore to resume cross-border business travel in September

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at a press conference at Wisma Putra, Putrajaya in April 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Singapore counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, yesterday agreed to resume cross-border travel between the two nations for business purposes in September, Jiji Press reported.

Business travelers will be able to move and work within a limited range, even during the first 14 days of stay when they are basically asked to stay in their accommodations.

The two nations will also open their borders to each other for expatriate employees under a different scheme from the same month.

The ministers reached the agreement in their meeting in Singapore. Cross-border travel between the two nations has been made difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They also exchanged opinions on regional issues, apparently including China's maritime expansion, and confirmed that their nations will continue close cooperation.

Japan is concerned about the situation even further, Motegi told a press conference after the meeting.

The country will cooperate with Singapore and other nations to make appropriate response, he added. — Bernama