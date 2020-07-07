Singapore GE: Peoples Voice releases manifesto focused on 'returning jobs, CPF to Singaporeans'

Peoples Voice candidates (from left) Michael Fang Amin, Lim Tean and Leong Sze Hian on Nomination Day in Singapore June 30, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 7 — With four days to go to Polling Day, the Peoples Voice party has released its manifesto, detailing five “urgent tasks to make Singapore our home again.”

The opposition party is fielding 10 candidates in three constituencies in its first General Election. One of them, Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency, is the only GRC in a three-cornered fight.

In a video posted to the party’s Facebook page yesterday, Peoples Voice chief Lim Tean called its first proposal — giving jobs back to Singaporeans — the “centrepiece” of the nine-page manifesto.

He also criticised the People’s Action Party (PAP) Government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying in the manifesto’s foreword that Singapore is “today led by weak men and women in government who are unable to take our country forward”.

“(The manifesto) contained no magic formula or lavish promises, but a set of commonsensical proposals which place faith in the talent and genius of the Singapore people. It is time to revive that spirit and unleash the genius of Singapore,” he wrote.

If elected, these are what Peoples Voice wants to push for:

Giving jobs back to Singaporeans

Freeze the issuing of all new S-passes and significantly reduce the number of employment passes available to foreign workers. The S-pass is given to mid-level skilled foreign employees earning a minimum salary of S$2,400 (RM7.371) a month, while the employment pass is given to foreign professionals, managers and executives who earn at least S$3,900 a month

Advocate for the total repeal of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca), which has become a “one-way street for Indian nationals to obtain employment in Singapore”

Push for the implementation of a minimum wage that must at least cover the necessary amount for a basic standard of living in Singapore, after deduction for Central Provident Fund (CPF). This would be about S$1,379 for senior citizens, as per a study by the National University of Singapore

Returning CPF at age 55

Push for the government’s “original promise of returning CPF at 55”

Push for CPF to be managed by the “best professionals in the fund management industry” so that Singaporeans can enjoy higher returns

Reform of immigration policies

Push for fundamental reforms of immigration policies to ensure Singapore’s population does not exceed six million

Reducing costs of living and doing business

Argue for reforms so that high costs do not cripple small and micro businesses

Push for the elimination of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items such as food, medical services, children’s clothes, books, etc.

Advocate for GST to be reduced from 7 to 5 per cent to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis

Strengthening accountability and transparency