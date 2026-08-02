WASHINGTON, Aug 2 — US television star journalist Savannah Guthrie made an emotional appeal yesterday for anyone with information about her mother’s disappearance to come forward, saying “we are begging for help” six months after the kidnapping took place.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared on the night of January 31-February 1, with recovered security camera footage showing a masked and gloved person prowling outside her home in the outskirts of Tucson, Arizona.

The case captivated the country as the FBI swooped on the region to search for the missing woman.

“Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on — because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake — our hearts are in ruins,” Savannah Guthrie wrote in an Instagram post early yesterday.

On Friday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that the search for Guthrie is ongoing, and asked for public assistance as it released two purported ransom notes sent to a local television station on February 2 and February 6.

The first note made a ransom demand while threatening Nancy Guthrie’s life. The second note was apologetic, saying that she had died while captive and was “buried in nature now.”

Her remains have not been recovered and there are currently no known suspects.

Authorities and the Guthrie family hope that a member of the public will come forward with a tip after recognising speech patterns in the notes or a change in behavior by a friend or family member.

“Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual — perhaps with someone they deeply love,” Savannah Guthrie wrote in the post yesterday morning.

“There is a way out — to tell what you know... There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing,” she added.

Investigators have offered a reward for information related to the case and have repeatedly noted that tips may be offered anonymously. — AFP