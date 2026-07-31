LONDON, July 31 — Hollywood star George Clooney and his family have said they were forced to evacuate their home in southeast France because of wildfires, PA Media/dpa reported.

The actor, 65, said he has “no idea” whether the home he shares with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 48, in the village of Brignoles will make it through “this terrible moment”.

In a letter addressed to Didier Bremond, mayor of Brignoles, Clooney promised the pair are “committed” to supporting the village after the natural disaster.

The letter, shared by Clooney’s publicist Guido Gotz, read: “Dear Didier, At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment.

“As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole.

“We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.”

The pair moved to the area permanently in 2021 after purchasing an estate which Clooney described as their “farm in France”.

The couple and their twins, Ella and Alexander, were awarded French citizenship in December.

The Clooneys are co-founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women’s rights.

The Kentucky-born actor is known for starring in the Ocean’s 11 film and its sequels and TV medical drama ER, and won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for the 2005 film Syriana, in which he played a veteran CIA officer.

He recently starred in Jay Kelly alongside Adam Sandler and is also known for romantic leads in films including One Fine Day (1996), Intolerable Cruelty (2003), and Ticket To Paradise (2022). — Bernama-PA Media/dpa