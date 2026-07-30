KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Spider-Man fans are swinging into Pavilion Damansara Heights as TGV Cinemas transforms the mall into a superhero haven for Hero-Con, running until August 2.

Malay Mail joined the crowd yesterday as Spider Man commanded the spotlight, flanked by fellow superheroes, local favourites and a carnival of family friendly activities for fans of every age.

Designed as a community hub, Hero-Con is the place for superhero devotees to gather, connect and celebrate the ideals embodied by their icons.

And while Spider Man dominated the stage, the convention also honoured homegrown champions like Ejen Ali and BoBoiBoy.

Comics, collectibles and cosplay

More than 30 booths are featured at Hero-Con, offering visitors a range of collectibles, comic books, merchandise and interactive activities from Spider-Man face painting to thrilling Spider-Man video games.

Among the exhibitors is Retro Comics, operated by full-time comic book collector Jeremy Shia, 37, who sells classic Spider-Man comics alongside titles from DC and independent publishers.

Established in 2019, Retro Comics grew from Shia’s decades-long passion for collecting comics, with a personal collection that has expanded to around 55,000 issues, many now available for sale.

Shia said the business has increasingly focused on participating in pop-up events and conventions, with Hero-Con being one of its latest appearances.

“Our goal is to introduce the younger generation to comic books,” he said.

“This event is a great fit for us.

“It’s very interesting, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

Jeremy Shia from Retro Comics. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah Patrick

Another booth dedicated solely to Spider-Man comics brings together Dany Che Comics, Grotto Comics, Multiversity Comics and Xavier Naxa, offering classic Spider-Man titles to fans.

Dany Che, 36, a longtime Spider-Man enthusiast, said the aim was to introduce comics to people who may never have experienced reading them before.

“We want to get our comics out there and get people interested who have never had comic books,” he said.

Che said the event had attracted a steady stream of visitors, adding that Hero-Con offered fans an opportunity to enjoy activities while discovering more about comics.

“Hero-Con is so much fun, with so many activities and amazing energy,” he said.

“If you love Spider-Man, it’s definitely an event worth visiting.”

When asked what made Spider-Man special to him, Che said fans could easily relate to the character.

“Personally, you can’t help but root for the guy,” he said.

He added that Spider-Man’s struggles and difficult choices are what make the character memorable.

Fans celebrate their favourite hero

With Spider-Man as the theme of this edition of Hero-Con, the event attracted many attendees from across the country, many of whom arrived dressed as their favourite characters.

Nineteen-year-old Arianna Marie attended the event in Spider-Man cosplay and took part in various activities available at the venue.

She said her reason for attending was simple: “Spider-Man is the best hero ever.

“Most importantly, you get to make friends with people who love Spider-Man.”

Another Marvel fan, 26-year-old Raj, said his love for the franchise brought him to Hero-Con 2026.

He said he enjoys attending Marvel-related events and appreciated the opportunity to experience the activities available at the convention.

Raj added that Spider-Man remains a relatable character because his struggles reflect everyday life.

*Hero-Con is currently underway. Those interested in attending can find more information on the event page.