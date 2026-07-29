KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — GSC Malaysia has generally confirmed that the company is getting Infinity Vision certification for its cinema halls. This is based on the fact that the cinema operator has added Infinity Vision to the list of Cinema Experiences on its official website.

In addition to that, a recent post on GSC Malaysia’s Facebook page regarding Avengers: Doomsday also noted that the movie will be coming to “Infinity Vision Hall at GSC”.

However, the company has yet to reveal the exact location of Infinity Vision-certified GSC halls, while GSC locations have not yet appeared on Infinity Vision official website at the moment.

Is Infinity Vision another large film format or technology?

There are several specialised cinema experiences available to moviegoers in Malaysia. So, if you are confused about what Infinity Vision is all about, don’t worry — you are not the only one.

Let’s start with this simple fact: Infinity Vision is NOT a film format or technology, like IMAX. Infinity Vision is simply a certification program for premium large format (PLF) cinemas created by Walt Disney Studios, which is the parent company of Marvel Studios.

GSC confirms that it will be screening the Marvel superhero showdown ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ at its Infinity Vision Hall from December 17, 2026. — Picture from Facebook/GSC

In other words, you can think of the Infinity Vision as a badge that acknowledges that the cinema hall has met the standard set by Disney under the Infinity Vision certification program. Interestingly enough, the requirements are not a secret since they are actually listed on the Infinity Vision website:

Screen: Minimum 45 feet (~13.7 meters) wide

Sound: Either immersive sound (e.g Dolby Atmos) or 7.1 sound

Projection: Brightness levels reaching either 14 foot-lamberts in 2D and/or 6 foot-lamberts in 3D

If we have to guess, the GSC Big halls would probably be the Infinity Vision-certified halls since they are equipped with screens that are over 20 meters wide, a 32-channel Dolby Atmos setup, and a 4K laser projector. According to GSC’s website, the GSC Big halls are currently available at 1 Utama, Lalaport BBCC, MyTown Cheras, AEON Bandar Dato Onn, Kuantan City Mall, Starling Mall PJ, and Spring Bintulu.

In terms of movies that are tied to the certification program, Disney said that the first Infinity Vision release would be Avengers: Endgame Encore in September, followed by Avengers: Doomsday a few months later in December. — SoyaCincau