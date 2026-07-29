SEOUL, July 29 — BTS is taking itself out of next year’s Grammy Awards race, in a move that appears aimed at the Recording Academy’s new Asian pop category.

The seven-member K-pop group announced the decision in coordinated social media posts on Wednesday, saying its music should not be judged through the lens of region or language.

“We decided not to submit to the Grammys this year,” the members wrote on their respective social media accounts.

“We want music to be heard and loved for what it is, rather than categorized by region or language,” they added.

In another translated version of the message, the group said: “We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year.”

“I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language,” the message continued.

“Thank you to ARMY and everyone who is always with us.”

The announcement comes a little over a month after the Recording Academy introduced five new categories in June for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including best Asian pop music performance.

According to the Recording Academy’s description, the category recognises performances “originating from or widely recognized in Asian markets” that make “meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.”

The new category covers Asian pop music performances including, but not limited to, K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

Reaction to the category has been mixed among K-pop fans online, with some welcoming the added recognition and others questioning whether it separates Asian-language music from the Grammys’ wider field.

BTS, one of the world’s biggest pop acts, had been widely seen as a likely contender for the new award.

The group has previously received Grammy nominations in other categories.

Their decision to sit out the awards also comes during a major comeback period for the band.

All seven members returned to group activities last year after completing mandatory military service in South Korea.

They later released their first new album in years, Arirang, in March.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single, Swim, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Recording Academy is currently accepting entries for the 69th Grammy Awards, with online submissions open from July 7 to August 21.

The Recording Academy has not issued a statement on BTS’ decision at the time of writing.