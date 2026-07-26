JAKARTA, July 26 — Ye has officially announced his first-ever concert in Indonesia, with Jakarta set to host the only South-east Asian stop on the rapper’s ‘Ye Live Tour 2026’ this October after months of speculation over a long-rumoured debut in the country.

According to Mixmag Asia and Tempo, the artist formerly known as Kanye West will perform at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium on October 24.

Jakarta-based promoter Raw Vision Collective confirmed the show on social media on Friday, writing: “Ye Live in Jakarta. Bringing the Globe to Jakarta. 24 Oktober 2026.”

The Jakarta date has also been added to Ye’s official tour website, making Indonesia a new stop on his 2026 world tour.

Rumours of a Jakarta concert had been swirling since April, when the message “Ye. Jakarta. Coming soon 2026” flashed across a videotron during the official BULLY Listening Party at Bengkel Space in South Jakarta.

The listening party celebrated BULLY, Ye’s latest studio album, which was released on March 28. The record features guest appearances from Travis Scott, André Troutman, CeeLo Green, Don Toliver and Peso Pluma, and reached the top five on music charts in several countries.

Tickets for ‘Ye Live in Jakarta’ will go on sale at 10am WIB on July 29 exclusively through the concert’s official website.

General admission tickets start at IDR 1.875 million for Cat 4 seats, while Festival A and B tickets are priced at IDR 3.5 million. Cat 1 seats cost IDR 4.875 million, with the Super Fans Festival package priced at IDR 5.85 million.

The highest-priced standard tickets are VIP East and VIP West, both costing IDR 9.85 million, while Royal Suite and Sky Box packages are available via booking enquiry. Ticket prices exclude taxes and ticketing fees.

Before arriving in Jakarta, Ye is scheduled to perform in Madrid, Algarve and New Orleans before returning to the US for a two-night stand in Chicago in September.