KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Chinese actor and martial artist Wu Jing took centre stage at the ninth edition of the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) 2026 after receiving the Excellent Achievement in Film Award at the Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA).

His decades-long career first gained international attention with his breakthrough film Wolf Warrior (2015), which he directed and starred in, establishing him as one of China’s leading action stars.

Audiences have also followed his earlier television roles in dramas such as Legend of Dagger Lee (1999) and Eternity: A Chinese Ghost Story, as well as his more recent Chinese film Blades of the Guardians, in which he portrayed Dao Ma.

Blades of the Guardians was also a success in Malaysia, becoming one of the country’s highest-grossing Chinese New Year releases of 2026.

At Megastar Arena last night, Wu received the Excellent Achievement in Film Award, a special honorary accolade presented at the MGGA.

The award, which last year went to Indonesian star Reza Rahadian, recognises established filmmakers and performers whose careers have made a lasting impact on cinema, rather than serving as a competitive category like Best Film or Best Actor.

As an actor, director and producer, Wu has combined martial arts expertise with cinematic ambition and storytelling, helping shape contemporary Chinese action cinema.

As the seventh award presented that evening, the honour was presented by Malaysian-born actress Lee Sinje, who took the stage to celebrate the achievements of the action star.

“We celebrate an artist whose hard work, passion and talent have made a significant difference to Asian cinema.

“From being a National Wushu champion to becoming one of Asia’s best-known action stars, Wu Jing has inspired audiences around the world through his dedication, outstanding performances and meaningful stories,” she said.

She added that his films represent courage, strength and hope, describing it as a great honour to present the award to “one of Asia’s influential cinematic icons.”

Wu, upon receiving the award, expressed his gratitude to Malaysia and Lee Sinje for presenting him with the honour.

“The love, care and encouragement I have received make this honour even more meaningful.

“I hope to continue working even harder in the future.

“Thank you.

“I wish the Malaysia International Film Festival all the very best,” he said.

With more than 30 years in the film industry, Wu has established himself as one of Asia’s most influential action stars and filmmakers.

His achievements have been widely recognised throughout his career, including ranking first on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list in 2019 and 23rd in 2020.

Last night’s honour recognised Wu’s decades of contributions to Asian cinema.