SAN DIEGO, July 26 — Ryan Gosling is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Marvel Studios confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that he’ll play Ghost Rider in a standalone film directed by Shawn Levy.

The announcement came during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation, with Variety reporting that the film is slated for release in 2028.

The project marks Gosling’s long-rumoured entry into the superhero franchise and his first outing as the Spirit of Vengeance.

Levy took to the stage alongside Gosling and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to unveil the project.

“I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool & Wolverine,” Levy told the Comic-Con crowd.

“I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute s***. I say that with tremendous respect.

“We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!” he reportedly said.

The film reunites Gosling and Levy after they collaborated on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, which is due to arrive in cinemas on May 28, 2027. Levy also previously directed and produced Marvel’s blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Gosling becomes the latest actor to take on Ghost Rider, following Nicolas Cage, who played Johnny Blaze in 2007’s Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance.

Marvel later introduced the Robbie Reyes incarnation in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., played by Gabriel Luna, who had been due to reprise the role in a planned Hulu spin-off before it was scrapped in 2019, according to Variety.

Created by Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog, Ghost Rider is one of Marvel’s most iconic supernatural antiheroes. The original Johnny Blaze famously sells his soul to Mephisto before becoming bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance, transforming into a flame-skulled vigilante armed with supernatural powers, fiery chains and the infamous Penance Stare.