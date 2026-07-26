SAN DIEGO, July 26 — Ryan Coogler has unveiled the next chapter of the Black Panther saga, revealing at San Diego Comic-Con that David Jonsson will play the grown-up T’Challa II, the son of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, in Black Panther 3.

The filmmaker also confirmed the Marvel sequel will arrive in cinemas on December 15, 2028, according to Deadline.

The film follows T’Challa II as he comes of age and sets his sights on Wakanda’s throne. Coogler also announced that Black Panther 3 will become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be shot entirely on large-format celluloid.

Denzel Washington, whose involvement in the film had previously been announced, is also part of the cast.

Jonsson joined Coogler on stage alongside returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation.

The actor’s character, also known as Toussaint, was introduced in the post-credits scene of 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the son of T’Challa and Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o.

Following Boseman’s death from cancer in 2020, Marvel chose not to recast T’Challa. Instead, Wakanda Forever incorporated the character’s death into its story before introducing his young son, setting the stage for the next generation of Wakanda.

Jonsson has rapidly become one of Britain’s breakout stars, with recent roles in The Long Walk and Alien: Romulus, alongside acclaimed performances in HBO’s Industry and the 2023 romantic comedy Rye Lane.

Released in 2018, the original Black Panther grossed more than US$1.3 billion (RM5.32 billion) worldwide and won three Academy Awards. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever followed in 2022, earning US$859 million globally and an Oscar for costume designer Ruth E. Carter, making her the first Black woman to win two Academy Awards.