KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The release of Keluang Man last year marked the beginning of a new chapter for the long-awaited live-action adaptation of the beloved Malaysian animated classic, which first captured audiences in 1998.

Produced by Astro Shaw and Pasal Productions, the film was directed, written and produced by Anwari Ashraf, with Nas-T starring as Borhan, better known as Keluang Man.

The film also featured an ensemble cast including Remy Ishak as Shamsir, Rosyam Nor as Ahmad, Anwaar Beg Moghal as Inspector Sahab, Shweta Sekhon as Dr Malini and Amelia Henderson as Kathy Ismail.

Released in May 2025, the film received a polarizing reception, raising questions about the future of the Keluang Man intellectual property.

Despite this, Astro Shaw head Raja Jastina Raja Arshad announced to the media last June that a second film would still move forward as part of the wider Astro Shaw Cinematic Universe.

Before the sequel arrives, however, Jastina also revealed that the franchise would expand to television through a live-action Astro Original series.

Production began in 2026, and following Malay Mail’s visit to the set, here’s everything to know about the upcoming adaptation.

New directors, darker direction

The series will see Zahir Omar (Fly By Night, Tira, Mikael: Pemburu Dua Alam) and Syahmi Norsan take the director’s chair, while Anwari transitions into the role of showrunner alongside Muqri Azlan.

According to Astro Shaw head of brand and distribution Norsalvina Alwee, the change was made to give a new generation of filmmakers the opportunity to direct, a move also highlighted by Anwari.

Despite stepping away from directing, Anwari will continue to oversee Keluang Man’s creative vision as showrunner while remaining closely involved with the scripts as the series’ head writer.

Shweta Sekhon reprises her role as Dr Malini in ‘Keluang Man: The Series’, with the psychiatrist set to take on a more layered role as the story explores her personal struggles. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Serving as a direct sequel to the Keluang Man film, the series picks up two years after the events of the movie, with its story shaped by the aftermath of those events.

Zahir shared, “I feel this series is aimed at a slightly more mature audience in terms of its physicality, psychological themes and storytelling.

“We wanted to take a more mature approach with Borhan, exploring his challenges and conflicts in greater depth.

“The topics we touch on are also slightly more adult.”

Returning cast, new characters and deeper arcs

Returning alongside Nas are Anwaar and Shweta, reprising their roles as Inspector Sahab and Dr Malini, respectively.

They will be joined by several new cast members, including Trisha Ooi as Inspector Sarah, Azhar Sulaiman as Hadi, Sabri Yunus as Datuk Ahmad and Rusdi Ramli as Zahid.

Newcomer Harissa Adlynn will also join the series, taking over the role of Kathy Ismail from Amelia Henderson.

Nas said Borhan has changed significantly since the events of the film.

Two years after defeating the Mata BATU syndicate, Borhan believes he has become a curse, blaming himself for the deaths of those closest to him and choosing to isolate himself from others.

“This story is heavier than the movie.

“Don’t expect slapstick comedy — this is much more serious.

“There’s more depth.

Trisha Ooi joins ‘Keluang Man: The Series’ as Inspector Sarah alongside Anwaar Beg Moghal’s Inspector Sahab, who takes on a more serious role in the new series. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

“We explore his depression, anxiety, him talking to himself, and his hallucinations have become much worse.

“You can expect Borhan to be more violent because he’s in a place where he sees everything as a threat.

“Ultimately, this story is about him learning to accept himself while confronting an even darker force,” he added.

Nas added that the action sequences will also adopt a more grounded approach.

“The fights are more street-level and realistic, and this time there were no stunt doubles.”

Reflecting on returning to the role, he said: “I never regret doing this project.

“I never regret playing Borhan the way I did because that’s how he was written.

“To play him again in the series is an honour.”

The supporting cast will also receive greater character development, with each character carrying their own emotional struggles.

Anwaar said Inspector Sahab will take on a much more serious role in the series.

“The comedy element was done in the movie.

“If we repeated it, it would just be repeating ourselves.

“This is a new take on both the script and each of the characters.”

Shweta said audiences will also see a different side of Dr Malini.

“In the film, Dr Malini, as a psychiatrist, served as Borhan’s source of guidance and resolution.

“But in the series, she becomes a much more layered character, with her own thoughts, doubts and moments of overthinking.

“Her headspace is messy, filled with overthinking, and the character has many layers that explore a heavier and darker side.”

Harissa Adlynn joins ‘Keluang Man: The Series’ as Kathy Ismail, taking over the role as the character receives expanded development in the live-action series. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Meanwhile, Harissa described Kathy as a journalist who uses her platform to speak up for the people and advocate for their well-being.

“Whenever there are issues affecting the community, Kathy highlights them through her articles.”

Harissa said Kathy will have a recurring role in the series, rather than the brief appearance the character made in the film, allowing audiences to explore more of her background and relationships.

Describing her casting, Harissa admitted it was “so nerve-wracking”, as she was among the last actors confirmed for the series.

“It’s a good opportunity for me because, for the past few years, I’ve mainly been doing dramas.

“I wanted to break away from that and explore what else I can do.”

New villains, Easter eggs and a 2027 debut

Alongside an upgraded Keluang Man suit, the series will introduce a new main villain and side antagonists who will appear throughout its episodic storylines.

Audiences can also expect plenty of surprises and Easter eggs woven throughout the series that long-time fans will appreciate.

The synopsis follows Borhan two years after escaping from a mental institution.

Living in isolation and consumed by guilt, he becomes convinced that the “curse” haunting him brings death to anyone who gets close to him.

However, he must confront the turmoil within himself and stand against a dark force threatening to destroy Tumpoi and everyone he loves.

Production is currently underway, with filming taking place at several locations including Lembaga Getah Malaysia, Chow Kit, Wisma Ekran Kuala Lumpur, Cheras and Klang.

Keluang Man will consist of seven main episodes, each running between 45 and 50 minutes, accompanied by three special episodes.

The series is tentatively slated to premiere in the first quarter of 2027 and, for now, will be available exclusively on Astro Go, On Demand, Sooka, Astro Citra and Astro Ria.