KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Not even an Academy Award can spare Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh from the one thing millions of Asian children know all too well: a mother's relentless nagging.

The Malaysian Oscar winner revealed that despite conquering Hollywood, she still gets an earful from her mum over her appearance and hectic schedule.

“Just a few days ago, my mum kept saying: ‘Why are you so thin? Why are you working so hard?’” Yeoh joked during an interview with Sin Chew Daily.

But the Everything Everywhere All at Once star said those familiar refrains are simply her mother's way of expressing love.

The conversation came as the Ipoh-born actress promoted her latest Chinese-language film, It’s My Time, which opened in Malaysian cinemas on Thursday.

Yeoh stars as Rubik’s Cube master Zhao Yanhong, whose relationship with her son, played by Chinese actor Bai Ke, is marked by her constant nagging and disagreements with his wife over parenting.

For Yeoh, the family dynamic on screen is one many Asian families will instantly recognise.

“Asian parents especially like to express their love by nagging.

“Zhao Yanhong is always telling her son he’s not capable enough or that he lacks confidence,” she said, noting that in many Eastern families, love is deeply hidden.

While Yeoh may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, it seems she's still not immune to hearing she's too thin or working too hard whenever mum is around — proving that some parental habits never change.